Rangers Midfielder Lauds Young Duo David Bates and Myles Beerman

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has heaped praise on youngsters Myles Beerman and David Bates, both of whom have retained their first team spots to help the Gers manage three clean sheets in a row.



Both Beerman and Bates were part of the defence that managed to keep the opposition attack at bay for the third time in a row as Rangers beat Partick Thistle 2-0 to keep alive hopes of finishing second in the Premiership.











Halliday, who came on as a late second-half substitute in Saturday's match, insists that the duo have been impressive since coming into the team following the injuries to Lee Hodson, Clint Hill and Lee Wallace earlier in the month.



He feels what is even more satisfactory about their performance is the fact that not for one moment did they show any nerves, and a clean sheet for the third game in a row is something they can be proud of.





On the win against Partick Thistle, Halliday told his club's official website: “We’ll certainly take the three points.

"All credit to the back four, and particular Batesy and Myles – I thought they were really comfortable, and three games at the start of your Rangers career with no goals conceded is really impressive.”



Rangers's next two games will be against Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final and in the league respectively over the course of the next two weeks.

