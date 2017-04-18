Diego Simeone Keeping Mum Amid Antoine Griezmann Manchester United Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has shirked responding to questions over Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann’s future at the club.



The 26-year-old forward has been incessantly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer over the last few months, with the player himself revealing his annoyance at the constant rumours.











Real Madrid are also said to be interested, but Griezmann has talked about the difficulty of crossing over to the other side of Madrid as a Los Colchoneros star and there are suggestions that his representatives have already agreed terms of a contract with Manchester United.



Simeone has so far stayed away from the rumour mill linking the Frenchman with a move to Old Trafford and it seems he remains keen to refrain from responding to queries on Griezmann’s future.





When probed about Griezmann potentially joining Manchester United, the Atletico Madrid boss was quoted as saying by Marca: “That’s a question for him [to answer].”

Griezmann has a release clause of €100m in his contract and Atletico Madrid are expected to demand his suitors to pay that figure if they want him this summer.



The Frenchman has netted 24 goals in 44 appearances this season for the Spanish giants and has also been key player for France, with 15 goals in 41 caps to his name.

