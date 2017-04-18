PSG Look At Alternatives To Alexis Sanchez Amid Concern He Will Stay In England

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are looking at replacement targets for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez who is getting closer agreeing to a move to a Premier League club, it has been claimed.



The Chilean winger’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of next season and so far he has refused to agree to a new deal, indicating towards a transfer this summer.











Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in snapping up Sanchez from Arsenal in the summer, but it seems the French club are now looking at alternative options.



According to French outlet Buzz Sport, the Parisians are of the opinion that Sanchez is inching closer to continuing in England and is close to agreeing a move to a Premier League club.





The French champions are now gradually moving their focus from the Arsenal star and are working on identifying replacement targets.

Sanchez has talked about continuing in England for the foreseeable future but has so far failed to clarify whether he will turn up for Arsenal at the start of next season.



Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, with some claiming that Jose Mourinho has personally called Sanchez to convince him to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

