XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/04/2017 - 15:33 BST

Spurs Cup Clash Will Have Zero Effect On Title Race Insists Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley is not expecting the FA Cup semi-final between his former side and Tottenham Hotspur to have an effect on the Premier League title race.

The title race was thrown wide open on Sunday when Chelsea lost convincingly at Old Trafford against Manchester United, without hitting the target once in a league game for the first time in a decade.




The gap between the league leaders and second placed Tottenham has been cut down to four points and a league title win for Chelsea is not looking a foregone conclusion any more.

Many believe Tottenham have a great chance to create further doubts in Chelsea minds by beating them in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend but Langley is not expecting the match to have an effect on the title race.
 


The Chelsea legend feels Conte will pick a side with an eye on the league game next week and believes it could be a good opportunity for out of form players such as Diego Costa to hit their stride ahead of the last stretch of league games.  

Asked if the FA Cup semi-final will have a knock on effect on the title race, Langley said on Chelsea TV: “No, not one iota.

“He [Conte] might pick a team based on the game on the Tuesday night, which is Southampton because we play 5:30 on the Saturday evening and have a game the following week.

“He may pick a team accordingly.

“I think Costa needs to play and play himself out of this because [Marcos] Rojo in the two games against Man United has rattled him.

“Next week is a chance for him to address it against two good centre-backs at Spurs.”
 