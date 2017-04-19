Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Join Hunt For Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson.



The Sweden centre-back has been in sensational form at Elland Road with Leeds this term, having joined the Whites on loan from Serie A club Torino last summer.











Leeds have secured Jansson on a permanent deal to kick in this coming summer, but appear set to come under heavy pressure to sell the defender as Premier League clubs circle.



Southampton have been linked with wanting Jansson if Virgil van Dijk moves on, but now bigger clubs are in the mix.





According to Swedish daily Kvallsposten, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have all declared an interest in Jansson.

The Premier League trio, who could well all be playing Champions League football next season, have been impressed with the way Jansson has adapted to English football.



As such, Leeds could find it difficult to hold on to the centre-back, even if they do manage to win promotion to the Premier League, as Jansson eyes fast-tracking his career to the very top.



Jansson is currently walking a disciplinary tightrope in the Championship, having collected 14 yellow cards; a 15th will mean an automatic three-match ban.



Leeds are desperate not to have him banned if they make the playoffs, but ironically the Swede starring in the playoffs could simply increase interest in his services.

