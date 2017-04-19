Chelsea Ready To Blow Fiorentina’s Winger Offer Out of Water

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are ready to double Fiorentina’s proposed contract offer in order to snare winger Federico Bernardeschi away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi.



The 23-year-old winger’s current contract expires in 2019, but given the interest he has generated, Fiorentina are reportedly ready to offer him a new and improved five-year deal.











La Viola’s current offer stands at €2.5m per year, but Chelsea are claimed to be ready to blow Fiorentina out of the water and are willing to offer him massive terms to tempt him to move to west London.



According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the Premier League leaders are prepared to double Fiorentina’s contract offer and are ready to propose a deal worth €5m per season to Bernardeschi.





Antonio Conte has been keen to sign the winger from Fiorentina for months and Chelsea are said to be ready to back their manager’s choice and do what is necessary to take Bernardeschi to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

However, Chelsea could face competition for his signature as Bayern Munich and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the player ahead of the window and even Inter are interested in signing him.



It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina can match the financial incentives on offer for Bernardeschi at others clubs or resign themselves to the fact that the winger will leave in the summer.

