XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/04/2017 - 13:12 BST

Chelsea Ready To Blow Fiorentina’s Winger Offer Out of Water

 




Chelsea are ready to double Fiorentina’s proposed contract offer in order to snare winger Federico Bernardeschi away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The 23-year-old winger’s current contract expires in 2019, but given the interest he has generated, Fiorentina are reportedly ready to offer him a new and improved five-year deal.




La Viola’s current offer stands at €2.5m per year, but Chelsea are claimed to be ready to blow Fiorentina out of the water and are willing to offer him massive terms to tempt him to move to west London.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the Premier League leaders are prepared to double Fiorentina’s contract offer and are ready to propose a deal worth €5m per season to Bernardeschi.
 


Antonio Conte has been keen to sign the winger from Fiorentina for months and Chelsea are said to be ready to back their manager’s choice and do what is necessary to take Bernardeschi to Stamford Bridge in the summer.  

However, Chelsea could face competition for his signature as Bayern Munich and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the player ahead of the window and even Inter are interested in signing him.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina can match the financial incentives on offer for Bernardeschi at others clubs or resign themselves to the fact that the winger will leave in the summer.
 