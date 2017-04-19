I’m Not Thinking About Celtic – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha On Trophy Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says he is only thinking about Celtic as an obstacle his side must overcome to move closer to being able to win a trophy.



The Gers are due to lock horns with their fierce rivals this coming Sunday in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, a competition which Caixinha sees as a route to silverware.











The match has largely been framed in the context of the Old Firm encounter, with Celtic bidding to complete a domestic treble and Rangers looking to stop their rivals from doing so.



But Caixinha is not prepared to spend time thinking about the semi-final as purely a derby clash and instead sees it as just another barrier Rangers must deal with as they seek to win a trophy.





" Not that much regarding to the Old Firm, I’m more looking forward to winning one major trophy with this club, and if possible on May 27, that’s what I’m looking for", he told Rangers TV when asked if he is looking forward to sampling his first Celtic game.

"For that to be possible you need to pass through this obstacle. It’s the last opponent between you and the final and you need to think like that.



"We are thinking about having one more trophy for the club, I’m not thinking about the opponent.



"We are not thinking about what the opponent has already won this season, we are thinking about ourselves.



"This club is about winning and winning means to get trophies. We are almost at the end to get one so that’s the only thoughts we need to have on Sunday."



For Rangers to keep their hopes of winning the Scottish Cup alive they will have to do something they have not yet managed this season – beat Celtic



The Gers are boosted though by having Caixinha in charge for the first time in an Old Firm fixture.

