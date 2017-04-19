Rangers Talent Reports Positive One-On-One Chats With Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Barrie McKay has revealed he has had a number of one-on-one conversations with new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, which he feels have been positive.



The Scottish winger is regarded as one of the brightest talents at Ibrox and has been linked with being wanted by Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, meaning Rangers could be tested with bids this coming summer.











Caixinha has made clear his desire to keep and develop McKay and the winger feels his interactions with the Portuguese so far have been positive.



McKay explained to Rangers TV: "Since he has come in I have probably had a few one on one conversation with him and they have been pretty positive.





" He has done that with a few of the other boys as well and I think the boys have felt the positivity from it", he continued.

"I think every manager is different in what they need and the way that they want to play.



"When he first came in he took us all and said look this is what I want to happen and this is how I want to play then he went through us individually and said what he wanted from us."



McKay has made a total of 41 appearances across all competitions for Rangers in the current campaign, scoring four goals and providing his team-mates with eleven assists.



He will be keen to boost his return this coming Sunday when Rangers take on Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final tie.



The Gers knocked their fierce rivals out of the competition at the same stage last season.

