West Ham Linked With Shock Swoop For Lazio Coach

West Ham are set to make a shock move for Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi to replace Slaven Bilic ahead of next season, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Croatian has failed to follow up on a good first season at West Ham and the Hammers have struggled to push on this term, with the manager insisting that they still need more points to avoid relegation.











The West Ham board recently insisted that they have confidence in Bilic and his leadership, but it seems in the background, the club are planning to replace him ahead of next season.



And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Hammers are set to make a shock move for Lazio boss Inzaghi as a potential replacement for Bilic in the summer.





It has been claimed that West Ham are preparing to hold talks with the Italian in the coming days and are set to offer him a five-year contract in order to tempt him to move to the London Stadium.

The former Italy international has been gradually building his reputation at Lazio and was in charge of their youth team for six years before he took the reins of the first team last year.



It remains to be seen whether Bilic can inspire his team to finish the season on a high in order to convince the board that he is the right man to take West Ham forward.

