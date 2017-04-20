Arsenal Set To Lose Out On Midfield Target Due To Uncertainty Over Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger’s uncertain future at Arsenal is set to hamper the club’s chances of signing Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer.



The Gunners have been regularly linked with a move for the 22-year-old central midfielder over the last few months and Arsenal scouts have watched the player in action on several occasions over the course of the season.











However, it has been claimed Juventus have moved into pole position for his signature at the end of the campaign after the Italian champions initiated discussions with Lyon during the winter window.



The Bianconeri have also held talks with the player’s representatives over a summer move and they are currently the favourites to snap him up from Lyon.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, despite Arsenal repeatedly watching the player in action, the uncertainty over Wenger’s future at the club is set to cost them the signing of Tolisso.

Arsenal have failed to show any concrete interest in the player in recent weeks as there is still no guarantee whether Wenger will be in charge of the team when the next season rolls out.



Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also enquired about the player but at the moment, Juventus are in pole position to take Tolisso to Turin during the summer window.



Lyon are expecting to earn a fee of around €45m for a player who has scored 14 goals and provided six assists this season in all competitions for the club.

