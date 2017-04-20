Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Burton Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has announced that midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will be back in the squad to face Burton Albion on Saturday.



The 18-year-old midfielder missed Leeds’ 1-0 loss to Wolves at Elland Road on Easter Monday afternoon due to an illness and was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United last week.











However, Monk expects the youngster to feature against Burton Albion and has confirmed that the midfielder has managed to shake off the illness that was dogging him over the last few days.



The Leeds manager also announced Tyler Denton is back in training after recovering from an injury and there are no fresh worries in his squad ahead of Saturday’s big game.





Monk told LUTV: "We have no new injury concerns. Tyler Denton is back in training, so we only have Marco Silvestri and Liam Cooper unavailable.

"Ronaldo Vieira had illness over the last two games.



"But he is back in training and will be available on Saturday."



Monday’s defeat to Wolves pushed Leeds out of the top six but they are still within reach of the playoffs as three wins from their last three games will guarantee them a playoff spot.



Leeds will be looking to get their top six hopes back on track with a win at Burton this weekend.

