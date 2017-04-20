Jack Wilshere’s Injury Won’t Affect Contract Talks Insists Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that Jack Wilshere’s latest injury won’t have any bearing over his contract negotiations with Arsenal.



The England midfielder joined Bournemouth last summer on loan from Arsenal to play regular football this season, but is set to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to a fracture he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.











Wilshere will return to Arsenal after the season ends next month and Wenger has confirmed that the midfielder will undergo his rehabilitation process with the club’s medical team.



However, the England international’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain and his contract is set to expire at the end of next season, with fresh talks over a new deal expected in the coming months.





And Wenger stressed that the current injury will not have any effect on the negotiations between Arsenal and Wilshere’s representatives over his new deal.

Asked whether the injury will have an effect on contract negotiations with Wilshere, the Frenchman said in a press conference: “That’s something different.



“This injury will have nothing to do with Jack’s contract.”



Wilshere made 29 appearances for Bournemouth this season and is not expected to feature again this term.

