XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/04/2017 - 11:20 BST

Jack Wilshere’s Injury Won’t Affect Contract Talks Insists Arsene Wenger

 




Arsene Wenger has insisted that Jack Wilshere’s latest injury won’t have any bearing over his contract negotiations with Arsenal.

The England midfielder joined Bournemouth last summer on loan from Arsenal to play regular football this season, but is set to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to a fracture he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.




Wilshere will return to Arsenal after the season ends next month and Wenger has confirmed that the midfielder will undergo his rehabilitation process with the club’s medical team.

However, the England international’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain and his contract is set to expire at the end of next season, with fresh talks over a new deal expected in the coming months.
 


And Wenger stressed that the current injury will not have any effect on the negotiations between Arsenal and Wilshere’s representatives over his new deal.  

Asked whether the injury will have an effect on contract negotiations with Wilshere, the Frenchman said in a press conference: “That’s something different.

“This injury will have nothing to do with Jack’s contract.”

Wilshere made 29 appearances for Bournemouth this season and is not expected to feature again this term.
 