Rangers Star Hails Springboard of Celtic Draw Ahead of Fresh Derby Clash

Rangers defender Danny Wilson feels his side will take a lot of confidence from their 1-1 draw last month at Celtic Park going into Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.



In a replay of last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final, Rangers will be taking on the Scottish champions at Hampden Park, hoping to repeat their shoot-out win from last year.











However, Rangers’ performances against Celtic have not been much to write home about this season with Brendan Rodgers getting the better of the Gers three out of the four times they have met, including a win in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.



But the Gers showed some mettle and earned a credible 1-1 draw at Celtic Park last month when the two sides met in a league game and Wilson believes that game will be a source of confidence for the Rangers players.





The defender said in a press conference, when asked about last month’s draw at Paradise: “I think it came at an important time for us.

“There was a change of management and it gave us a wee springboard for the run that we have had.”



Rangers have been in improving form since Pedro Caixinha took over last month and Wilson stressed that the Gers are going into Sunday’s big game with a spring in their step.



“I think we are eight games unbeaten so we can take confidence from that run, but we will be looking to just go out there and make sure we get to the final.”

