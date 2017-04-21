Hertha Berlin Lodge Enquiry About West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin have joined the chase for West Ham United linked custodian Lukasz Skorupski, who appears poised to leave Roma this summer.



The Polish shot-stopper is determined to ensure regular first team football next season and with Roma unlikely to be able to offer him that prospect, is edging towards the exit door.











West Ham have been credited with being keen on Skorupski, who is currently on loan at Empoli, but now they have company in the form of Hertha Berlin.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Hertha Berlin have been in touch with Roma to register their interest in the goalkeeper and sound the Giallorossi out about his availability.





It is also claimed that Torino, where Joe Hart is on loan from Manchester City, are keeping tabs on Skorupski's situation .

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture between the sticks for Empoli in the current campaign, as they fight relegation from Serie A.



Skorupski has made 30 appearances in the Italian top flight for Empoli, keeping ten clean sheets.



His contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2021.

