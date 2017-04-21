He’s Been Very Important – Antonio Conte Admits Loss of John Terry Will Be Felt

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has heaped praise on veteran defender John Terry, who he insists has assisted him off the pitch, while putting the reason behind the Blues legend leaving in the summer down to his desire to play regularly.



Terry won't be renewing his contract with Chelsea at the end of the season, allowing him to leave Stamford Bridge after almost 22 years.











Conte, who has managed to the veteran defender this season, has stressed the contribution of Terry during the brief period he has been at the club, thanking the centre-back for helping him off the pitch.



Conte though revealed that the need to play regularly forced Terry's decision to leave the club and as a manager he respects 36-year-old's decision, in spite of the apparent loss that the team will suffer when the defender goes.





“John for me in my first season has been very important", Conte said at a press conference.

“He has helped me off the pitch, for us he is a great captain, but the problem is John wants to play regularly.



“We have to respect his decision and as a footballer I know when you arrive at this point as you feel that you can continue.



“If you ask me if he will be serious loss for us next season? Yes, of course as I have seen what John has done this season in the dressing room.



“A player like John Terry is very important for us.”



Terry, who has managed an overall 713 appearances for the Chelsea senior side, has been linked with a move to China, the Middle East and the MLS.

