Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/04/2017 - 12:13 BST

I Can’t Wait To Lock Horns With Chris Wood – Burton Star Relishing Leeds Game

 




Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean says he is relishing the chance to stop Leeds United striker Chris Wood netting against the Brewers this weekend.

The former Sheffield United man is well aware of Wood's qualities, with the Leeds striker currently the top marksman in the Championship with 25 goals to his name and having provided around 45 per cent of the Whites' total league goals.




With Leeds having slipped out of the playoff places, the Whites are counting on Wood's red hot form continuing, with Burton the next side in the New Zealand international's sights.

But McFadzean is lying in wait for Wood and cannot wait for the chance to stop the Kiwi.
 


"When you play against the best players you always look forward to it, he has proved this year what a good striker he is", the defender told his club's official site.

"He is top scorer in the league so he will be a handful, but I will be raring to go against him", McFadzean added.

Burton have conceded four goals in their last five Championship outings and beat Birmingham City away 2-0 on Easter Monday.

Leeds beat the Brewers 2-0 at Elland Road in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season.
 