Quality of Europa League Opposition Means Man Utd Should Have No Fixture Issues – Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stressed that given the poor quality of teams his former side have been playing in the Europa League, they can have no complaints about fixture congestion.



Jose Mourinho’s men edged past Anderlecht in their quarter-final tie and have earned a place in the last four, the line-up for which will be announced later today.











Manchester United are set to be involved in midweek games every week from now until the end of the season if they make it to the final of the Europa League, but Scholes feels the Red Devils can have no complaints over a fixture pile up.



The former midfielder pointed out that they are not facing quality teams such as Juventus or Barcelona in the latter stages of the Europa League, so the amount of games should not be a problem for the Manchester United squad.





The Manchester United legend said on BT Sport after the game: “You have to remember it’s the Europa League not the Champions League, where you are playing proper teams the likes of the Juventus’, Real Madrids or Barcelonas.

“They are playing the likes of Anderlechts, Ajaxs and Rostovs.



“If you think [about] the poor teams they have played at this stage, the amount of games they have got shouldn’t be a problem.”



The Europa League semi-final tie will be sandwiched between away trips to north London to face Arsenal and Tottenham respectively for Manchester United.

