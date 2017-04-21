XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/04/2017 - 15:38 BST

Take Pontus Jansson Being Wanted Man As Pat On Back, Former Leeds Boss Says

 




Pontus Jansson is sure to attract interest from Premier League clubs due to his performances, Neil Redfearn believes, and says Leeds United must take it as a pat on the back.

The Swedish centre-back has recently been linked with Southampton, who are claimed to be keen on snapping him up if they lose Virgil van Dijk in the summer.




It has also been claimed that Jansson is on the radar of Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, meaning Leeds could face a huge battle to keep hold of the defender.

Redfearn thinks that given the way Jansson has been playing there is bound to be interest in him.
 


And the former Leeds boss thinks the Whites must take any interest as a pat on the back.

"He's going to attract interest because he's playing well", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.

"He is one of the big reasons, along with Kyle Bartley and Chris Wood, why Leeds have done so well.

"It's not just about them, that's definite, but what Leeds have done well this season is they have defended well.

"I think it's a good thing [he is attracting interest] because it means you have your players playing well.

"It's a pat on the back for Leeds."

Jansson is currently walking a disciplinary tightrope as he has collected 14 yellow cards and a 15th will trigger a three-match ban, something which would be a big blow for the Whites.
 