Totally Private – Brendan Rodgers Coy On Pedro Caixinha Chat

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not willing to be drawn on what he spoke to Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha about.



Both Rodgers and Caixinha watched their clubs' respective Under-17s sides face off in the final of the Glasgow Cup, a contest Celtic ultimately edged 2-1 at Firhill.











The pair, who will lock horns this coming Sunday when Celtic and Rangers meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final, took the opportunity to speak – but Rodgers will not be drawn on what he discussed with the Portuguese.



Asked about the contents of their conversation, Rodgers said at a press conference: "It's a private chat.





" It's not to be talked about in a press conference", the Northern Irishman continued.

"He's come in. He'll enjoy Glasgow, as I have done, in this last period of time, I'm sure.



"And he'll want to put his ideas into his team.



"What's said after that is totally private", Rodgers added.



Celtic and Rangers will meet on Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-final, while the following weekend they have a league fixture on the horizon at Ibrox.



Caixinha heads into the cup game knowing he can instantly become a hugely popular figure with the Rangers fans if he can end Celtic's unbeaten domestic season on Sunday and stop the Bhoys' treble dreams in their tracks.



For Rodgers, victory could mean an early psychological blow inflicted on the Portuguese.

