06 October 2016

21/04/2017 - 14:27 BST

Yes, Luck Will Play Part Against Rangers, Celtic Star Admits

 




Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor admits that luck will play a part in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between his side and Rangers.

The Scottish champions will be looking to continue their domestic domination this weekend too when they face their Glasgow rivals for a place in the Scottish Cup final.




Celtic have not suffered defeat in a domestic game of football this season but they lost to Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season and McGregor is expecting a tough encounter on Sunday.

He admits that both teams have quality players who can have an effect on the game but he believes it finally comes down to which team are ready to show more desire.
 


The midfielder also indicated that luck always plays a part when it comes to big knockout games.  

McGregor said in a press conference: "We have certainly got good players and we know they have as well.

"It will come down to who wants it more, a bit of luck and ultimately who performs better on the day.

"We keep our mindset to what it’s been all season.”

Rangers halted their losing streak against Celtic this season last month when they earned a 1-1 draw at Paradise.
 