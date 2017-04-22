XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/04/2017 - 14:04 BST

Jonathan Calleri Starts – West Ham Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Everton at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Hammers want to pick up all three points to banish any lingering worries of dropping down into the relegation zone, something which would then allow them to play with freedom for the remainder of the campaign.




The hosts are without Sam Byram and Mark Noble, with both suspended.

To get the job done, boss Slaven Bilic has Adrian between the sticks, while in the heart of defence he names James Collins, Jose Fonte, Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku. Manuel Lanzini will bid to unlock the Everton backline further up the pitch, while Andre Ayew and Jonathan Calleri are goal threats.

On the bench, Bilic can turn to Ashley Fletcher or Diafra Sakho if he needs to bring on another striker. Aaron Cresswell is also on the bench.

 


West Ham United Team vs Everton

Adrian, Collins, Fonte, Reid, Masuaku, Fernandes, Nordtveit, Kouyate, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri

Substitutes: Randolph, Cresswell, Rice, Makasi, Holland, Sakho, Fletcher
 