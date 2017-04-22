Jonathan Calleri Starts – West Ham Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Everton at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Hammers want to pick up all three points to banish any lingering worries of dropping down into the relegation zone, something which would then allow them to play with freedom for the remainder of the campaign.











The hosts are without Sam Byram and Mark Noble, with both suspended.



To get the job done, boss Slaven Bilic has Adrian between the sticks, while in the heart of defence he names James Collins, Jose Fonte, Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku. Manuel Lanzini will bid to unlock the Everton backline further up the pitch, while Andre Ayew and Jonathan Calleri are goal threats.



On the bench, Bilic can turn to Ashley Fletcher or Diafra Sakho if he needs to bring on another striker. Aaron Cresswell is also on the bench.



West Ham United Team vs Everton



Adrian, Collins, Fonte, Reid, Masuaku, Fernandes, Nordtveit, Kouyate, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri



Substitutes: Randolph, Cresswell, Rice, Makasi, Holland, Sakho, Fletcher

