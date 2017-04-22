Leeds United Didn’t Hurt Burton With Possession – Former White On Pirelli Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan feels the Whites did not hurt Burton Albion despite enjoying plenty of possession at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Garry Monk's men had been tipped to win the Championship encounter against the Brewers to put their playoff push back on track, but Burton had too much for Leeds and raced into a 2-0 lead in the second half, the Whites only able to pull one back to lose 2-1.











Leeds enjoyed 64 per cent of the ball to Burton's 36 per cent, but Whelan says that all the possession the Whites had, they did not manage to really hurt the hosts



Whelan also cited a lack of fight and quality as contributing factors to Leeds' loss.





" We knew what to expect from Burton – they were organised, hard to break down", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Leeds went a little bit more direct and got [Chris] Wood into the game, but it wasn't enough.



"Leeds needed a bit more fight and quality in the final third to test Burton a bit more", the former Leeds man continued.



"They didn't have that, and they had loads of possession that they failed to hurt Burton with.



"I just felt that this was a good game to really start the last three games with, and Leeds let it go."



Leeds now find their chances of making the top six out of their hands and are likely to need to win both their remaining games to keep hopes alive, with Norwich City at home and Wigan Athletic away the clashes on the Whites' agenda.

