Norwich City Are Leeds United’s Danger, Former White Believes

Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie believes that Norwich City are the most dangerous of the three teams the Whites still have to face this season.



Garry Monk's men have slipped out of the top six in the Championship after losing on Easter Monday at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers and are now looking to win their last three to make sure of booking a playoff spot.











The Whites play Burton Albion away later today, before then welcoming Norwich City to Elland Road. Leeds finish the regular Championship season by travelling to Wigan Athletic on the final day.



Ritchie is sure that out of the three Norwich, who beat Brighton on Friday night, are the danger for Leeds.





" Norwich are not going to make the top six, so how will they be feeling?" he wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

"Although they did have a great result the other week against Reading when they won 7-1 at Carrow Road. You thought where on earth has that come from?



"For me, they are the most dangerous of the three teams that Leeds still have to face but I think Burton will be difficult because of the situation they are in.



"I don’t think Wigan have got any chance of staying up. I think they are basically down and they are going to have to win three games to have an outside chance", Ritchie added.



Norwich have had little problem scoring goals this season, netting the joint highest, 78, in the Championship.



But the Canaries have struggled at the back, conceding 66 goals in their 44 games.

