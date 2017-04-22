Not Exactly Been Difficult For Sam Allardyce To Turn Palace Around Feels Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson feels it has not been difficult for Sam Allardyce to turn Crystal Palace's fortunes around, as he simply has the team playing to their strengths.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool play host to Crystal Palace at Anfield in a Premier League fixture on Sunday and the Reds will face an Eagles side in good form and having been transformed by former England boss Allardyce.











Seven points clear of the Premier League drop zone, Palace have won five of their last seven league games, impressively beating both Chelsea and Arsenal on the run, a clear warning to top four hopefuls Liverpool.



But Lawrenson, previewing the game for LFC TV, believes that Allardyce has not needed to work miracles at Selhurst Park, while he also noted the Palace boss had a stroke of luck in being able to sign Mamadou Sakho on loan from Liverpool.





" It's not exactly been difficult for him", Lawrenson said.

"He's looked at the players he's got, he's taken Sakho on loan, a big boost for him, because he's had all sorts of problems defensively.



"And he's got a big centre forward [in Christian Benteke] who’s good with his head. He’s got two wingers and he’s got a guy in midfield, [Jason] Puncheon, who can make things sort of happen.



"That's the way that they play [with two wingers feeding Benteke]."



Liverpool managed to beat Crystal Palace in the earlier league fixture between the two this season, running out 4-2 winners at Selhurst Park.



Games between the two teams have been goal-packed in recent years, with both scoring in the fixture in every meeting since 2005.



Following their trip to Anfield, Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park, while Liverpool travel to Watford.

