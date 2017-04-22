We Were Long Way Clear of Fulham – Leeds United Legend Bemoans Whites Collapse

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has bemoaned Leeds United having slipped behind Fulham in the Championship standings and believes the Whites now face a tough task getting past the Cottagers back into the top six due to goal difference.



Leeds dropped to seventh on Easter Monday, but were still level on points with Fulham. However, after losing away at Burton Albion on Saturday, combined with Fulham beating Huddersfield Town, the gap is now three points, while goal difference still remains firmly in the Cottagers' favour.











Gray is disappointed in the situation as Garry Monk's men were in front of Fulham in the standings for months before slipping up.



And with Leeds having a goal difference of plus 14 to Fulham's 27, Gray says the Whites are now firmly up against it.





"It's out of our hands now", Gray said on LUTV .

"Basically it is. But Fulham go to Sheffield Wednesday on the last day, but Fulham have a vastly superior goal difference to us.



"It's going to be tough now because of the vastly superior goal difference."



And Gray acknowledges that Leeds have let slip a good advantage over Fulham.



"It's not that long ago we were a long way clear of Fulham."



The pressure has now been piled on Leeds to win their next game, which is at home against free-scoring Norwich City.

