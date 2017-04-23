XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/04/2017 - 21:44 BST

16th Time This Has Happened Under Jurgen Klopp, It’s Ridiculous – Former Liverpool Star Blasts Reds

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has laid into the Reds' defensive set-up and claims that Jurgen Klopp's insistence on zonal marking is not working.

Liverpool slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, again looking fragile from set pieces, with the Eagles' goals both coming via ex-Reds hitman Christian Benteke.




The Belgian's second goal came from a corner, after poor Liverpool defending, and McAteer noted that the goal is the 16th that the Reds have conceded from a corner under Klopp.

And the former Republic of Ireland international says Liverpool simply must change.
 


"Again from a corner", McAteer bemoaned on LFC TV.

"I just don't get this. I'm getting really frustrated. That's the 16th goal since Jurgen Klopp has taken over that we've conceded from a corner.

"It's ridiculous. It [zonal marking] doesn't work.

"If something's not working it has to change.

"Zonal marking doesn't work for us.

"They don't know what they're doing", McAteer added.

While Liverpool have remained in third spot in the Premier League, they are now at real risk of dropping out of the top four.

Fifth placed Manchester United are just three points behind the Reds, but have two games in hand, while seventh placed Arsenal are nine points adrift, but have three games in hand.
 