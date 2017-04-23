Tom Rogic On Bench – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on fierce rivals Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final tie at Hampden Park this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men have wrapped up the Premiership title and, having scooped up the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, are looking to move closer towards completing a domestic treble.











Celtic drew in their last encounter with Rangers, the Gers stopping the rot after having lost all their previous meetings with the Bhoys this term.



Looking to make no mistake, Rodgers has Craig Gordon between the sticks, while at the back the central pair is Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata. Scott Brown will aim to dominate in midfield, while Patrick Roberts, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Moussa Dembele up top.



From the bench, Rodgers has options if he needs to change the game. The Celtic manager can call for Leigh Griffiths as another striking option, while midfielder Tom Rogic is also available.



Celtic Team vs Rangers



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Armstrong, Brown, Roberts, McGregor, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: Bailly, Griffiths, Gamboa, Rogic, Sviatchenko, Forrest, Eboue Kouassi

