06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/04/2017 - 19:29 BST

Juan Mata Aiming To Return To Ease Jose Mourinho’s Injury Headache

 




Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has expressed his hope to return to action soon as he looks to ease Jose Mourinho's selection pressure.

The Spaniard has been out of action since 30th March and has undergone surgery on his injured groin, which was initially expected to keep him out of action for the rest of the season.




However, the player himself has now come out to reveal that he is expecting to be fit and help the team during the final stage of the season.

"As you can imagine, this month has been a bit too long for me due to my injury", Mata wrote on his official blog.
 


"I had never been in a situation like this before, but the truth is I'm feeling much better now and I hope to be back with the team soon, to try to help in the last spell of the season.  

"I hope so, because that's all I want: being always available to help and to contribute as much as I can, both on and off the pitch.

"A million thanks for all your messages wishing me a speedy recovery, I'm getting closer!"

The news of Mata's impending return will be greeted with joy by manager Mourinho, who has now seven of his first team players sidelined with injury.

Increasing the manager's worries, midfielder Paul Pogba limped off in the closing stages of the match against Burnley, a fixture they won 2-0.

Manchester United will next play rivals Manchester City on Thursday followed by another home fixture against Swansea on Sunday. The first leg of their all important Europa League tie against Celta Vigo will be played the following Thursday.  
 