Still Waiting For Someone To Score World-Class Goal Against Us – Former Liverpool Star

Jason McAteer is frustrated at Liverpool gifting goals to opposing sides and is waiting for the Reds to concede a world-class strike they can do little about.



Jurgen Klopp's men again came up short defensively when facing Crystal Palace on Sunday at Anfield, as they conceded two sloppy goals to hand the Eagles a 2-1 victory and damage their hopes of finishing in the top four.











Liverpool continue to be vulnerable from set pieces and Palace specifically targeted the Reds to good affect from dead ball situations.



McAteer was left again disappointed by Liverpool's defending and explained he is still waiting to see the Reds concede a world-class goal which they can reasonably claim not to have been able to do anything about.





" I'd just love to see someone score a world-class goal against us – I'd just love to see it", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"We gift so many goals away.



"But unfortunately the goals are actually costing us.



"We were getting away with it at the beginning of the season, but unfortunately it comes back to haunt you when it most matters", the former Ireland midfielder added.



Liverpool now have just four games left in the season, starting with a trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.



Then Southampton visit Anfield, before the Reds head to the London Stadium to take on Slaven Bilic's West Ham United outfit.



Liverpool finish off the season by welcoming Middlesbrough to Anfield.

