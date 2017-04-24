Touch, Awareness, Stands Out Like Best I’ve Ever Seen – Rangers Coach On Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty has opened up on wonderkid Billy Gilmour, who is weighing up whether to stay with the Gers or continue his development at Chelsea.



The 15-year-old midfielder is wanted by the Premier League giants, but Rangers have been working overtime in a bid to convince the youngster to snub a move to Stamford Bridge.











It is unclear if Rangers will succeed amid reports suggesting a Chelsea move looms, but Murty, who hinted he too has tried to convince Gilmour to stay, has made no bones about just how good he feels the youngster is.



Murty says Gilmour is first team level in many aspects of his game, despite his tender years, and revealed that the midfielder shows all the traits of someone destined to be a top player.





" Well Billy knows my opinion on him and Billy knows my opinion on what I feel his career pathway should be", Murty said on Rangers TV.

"But just to go back to the player, Billy is a young man who has a first team level of touch, subtlety and awareness about his game.



"He's very clever, he sees things very quickly and he has the technical ability to take advantage of that.



"The best players I've seen took in, acted upon and assimilated more information, more quickly than anyone else on the pitch.



"Billy stands out like that in the way he plays the game", Murty added.



It remains to be seen what Gilmour decides to do, but Gers fans will be hoping he opts to continue at Ibrox, where new manager Pedro Caixinha may fast-track him into the senior set-up.

