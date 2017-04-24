We’re Not Far Off – Leeds Youth Boss Encouraged By Draw With League Leaders

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Blunt feels Leeds United Under-23s’ performance in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday showed that his side are “not that far off” from the league leaders.



The young Whites went into the half-time break at Elland Road 1-0 down, courtesy of David Hirst’s goal.











Lewis Knight equalised for the hosts in the 66th minute and it seemed as if Leeds had won the contest when the youngster struck once again in injury-time.



But the Owls still had time to grab a late equaliser through Hirst as Leeds had to be satisfied with claiming just a point against the league leaders.





And Blunt, who believes Leeds deserved to win the contest, explained that his side’s performance showed that they are close to matching Sheffield Wednesday, the favourites to win the Professional Development League [North].

“We’re extremely disappointed”, he told LUTV.



“They’re possibly going to win the league and it just shows that we’re not that far off.



“I thought we were the better team, possibly throughout.



“Just the key moments in the game, the corner in the last 30 seconds and obviously the equaliser.



“But it’s a learning curve for them and I think we showed good personality throughout the game.



“I think we deserved to win the game.”



While Sheffield Wednesday are top of the table with 50 points from 28 games, Leeds are rock-bottom with 21 points from 26 outings.

