Arsenal Want To Keep Olivier Giroud – Arsene Wenger Waves Away Marseille Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that the club are keen to keep Olivier Giroud, amidst reported interest from Marseille.



The striker, who has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, in addition to providing six assists, is contracted with the Gunners until 2019.











Marseille are looking to add a big name centre forward to their squad in the summer as they prepare to mount a serious title challenge next season, with the Ligue 1 outfit roping in the likes of Dimitri Payet and Patrice Evra during the January transfer window.



However Wenger, who explained that Arsenal want to keep Giroud at the Emirates Stadium, insisted that Marseille are yet to contact the north London club regarding the signing of the 30-year-old.





“I have had no approach from Marseille”, he said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, when asked about Giroud’s future at the club.

“We want to keep Olivier Giroud.”



Giroud, who joined Arsenal from Montpellier in the summer of 2012, has thus far amassed 225 appearances for the English giants, scoring 95 times and setting up 40 goals.



The forward also has 61 caps and 23 goals for France to his name.

