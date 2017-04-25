Jose Mourinho Transmits Lucrative Offer To Alvaro Morata

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have made a lucrative offer to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, with Jose Mourinho claimed to have personally called the Spaniard.



Mourinho knows Morata well from his time coaching Real Madrid and is keen to welcome the striker to Old Trafford for next term.











Morata is claimed to have already made up his mind to quit the Bernabeu, when he landed back at last summer following a successful spell with Italian champions Juventus.



According to Cadena SER's El Larguero, Manchester United have put a "very good" offer forward to Morata, though it is not the only offer the striker has received.





It is also claimed that Mourinho called Morata to inform him of the offer .

Morata is aware that Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane prefers fielding Karim Benzema over himself, and is resolved to head away from the Bernabeu as a result.



But it remains to be seen whether Morata is fully sold on a move to Manchester United.

