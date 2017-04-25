We’ve Put Pressure On Tottenham – Eden Hazard Hails Chelsea Win Over Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard believes Chelsea have piled the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur after they moved seven points clear of Spurs by beating Southampton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge this evening.



Chelsea went into the game just four points above Spurs and knowing if they failed to win then the gap between the two clubs could have been cut to just a point on Wednesday when Tottenham take on Crystal Palace.











But Chelsea were quick out of the blocks and took the lead after just five minutes when Hazard scored with a low drive.



The Saints levelled through Oriol Romeu in the 24th minute, but in first half injury time Gary Cahill got on the end of a header back across goal from Marcos Alonso to power a header into the back of the net.





Diego Costa gave Chelsea breathing space by heading in in the 53rd minute, while then a minute from time the striker made it 4-1 after a series of quick passes saw the ball at his feet inside the penalty area and he made no mistake .

Southampton grabbed a consolation second in injury time through Ryan Bertrand.



It ended 4-2 to Chelsea, moving the Blues seven points clear of Spurs and putting pressure on ahead of Wednesday's game.



"It's always good to score and create lot of chances. We scored four beautiful goals", Hazard said on Sky Sports.



"It's always good to play before [Tottenham] and put pressure on them."



Hazard also dismissed talk of his individual goal statistics mattering as he insists he just wants to help the Blues pick up the Premier League title.



"To be fair I want to take the trophy at the end of the season.



"If my goals help to win games then that's good."

