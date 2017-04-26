Kyle Walker Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their side and substitutes to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a crunch Premier League encounter tonight.



Mauricio Pochettino's men saw Chelsea beat Southampton last night to move seven points clear at the top of the table and now the emphasis is on Spurs to respond and cut the gap.











They face a Palace side under Sam Allardyce in fine form and heading into the game on the back of a 2-1 win away at Liverpool on Sunday.



Pochettino, aiming to make sure his side do not slip up, picks a strong side with Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen at the back, while Kyle Walker and Ben Davies are wing-backs. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele will want to boss midfield, with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli supporting Harry Kane up top.



On the bench the Tottenham manager can select Vincent Janssen and Heung-Min Son if he needs to throw on another attacker.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace



Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son, Janssen

