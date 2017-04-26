XRegister
26/04/2017 - 12:24 BST

Legendary Former Leeds Boss Howard Wilkinson Gives Seal of Approval to Garry Monk

 




Legendary former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson has backed Garry Monk to have a great future in management.

The 38-year-old former Swansea boss has managed to turn the fortunes around of a Leeds United side who have been a lower mid-table Championship outfit over the last few years.




While Leeds need to win their last two games to have any hopes of earning a place in the top six, very few actually believed the Whites would be in such a position at the start of the campaign.

And the current Leeds boss has earned high praise from the last Whites boss to win a top flight title, Wilkinson, who feels Monk is a wonderful young coach who is aware of demands of being a modern football boss.
 


The former Leeds boss is confident that 38-year-old has a bright future in management  

Wilkinson told Radio Yorkshire: “I think Garry is a great young manager.

“Despite his young years, he has a lot of experience; he’s a good coach and he has a lot in common with today’s players because he was recently a player as well.

“His future looks bright.”

Monk will look to rally his troops for one final push as he hopes to inspire Leeds to finish the season strongly and earn a playoff spot.
 