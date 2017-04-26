Monaco See Contract Talks With Chelsea and Manchester United Target Stall

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco’s attempts to agree a new contract with Chelsea and Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko have hit a brick wall.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s performances have played a key role in Monaco climbing to the top of Ligue 1 and their showing in the Champions League, where the French outfit will compete in the semi-finals against Juventus.











His impressive displays this season mean some of the top clubs of Europe have taken notice of his performances and are plotting to snare him away from Monaco in the summer.



Monaco have been relatively confident of holding on to the Frenchman and were hoping to agree a new deal with his representatives but it seems their well laid out plans have hit a brick wall.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, negotiations over a new deal with his agents have stalled, giving credence to speculation that he is on his way out of the club in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in snapping up Bakayoko at the end of the season and are keeping a close watch on proceedings at the Stade Louis II at the moment.



Bakayoko, whose current deal with Monaco will expire in the summer of 2019, also made his debut for France last month.

