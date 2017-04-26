Monaco Signal Departure Worries Over Manchester United and Manchester City Targets By Identifying Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have identified Zulte Waregem midfielder Soualiho Meite as a replacement for possible midfield departures in the summer.



Leonardo Jardim’s young squad have earned widespread praise for their performances this season in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, where they will be competing in the semi-finals against Juventus.











However, it has also come at a price with suggestions that some of the top European clubs are hoping to poach talent from the current Ligue 1 leaders in the summer.



Monaco are anticipating the departure of Manchester City linked Fabinho in the summer and there are also suggestions that Manchester United and Chelsea are hoping to snare away Tiemoue Bakayoko too.





The Ligue 1 club are already working behind the scenes in seeking replacements in the summer and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have identified Meite as a possible recruit.

On loan at Lille from Zulte Waregem, the 23-year-old defensive midfielder has caught the eye of observers with his performances in Ligue 1 this season.



It has been claimed Monaco are close to reaching an agreement with the player but Meite is seeking assurances that Jardim will still be the manager at Stade Louis II next season.



However, Lille are not out of the running for his signature yet and there are claims that the Ligue 1 club are hopeful about signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.

