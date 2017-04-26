Napoli Set Up Meeting With Arsenal And Wojciech Szczesny Next Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are planning to meet Arsenal next month to discuss a potential summer move for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.



The Pole has been on loan at Roma since 2015, but the Giallorossi are unlikely to hold on to the player beyond the end of the season, with Szczesny expected to return to his parent club Arsenal in the summer.











However, his performances in Italy have not gone unnoticed and it has been claimed that Napoli have identified Szczesny as their number one target for the goalkeeping position.



And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, the Serie A giants are planning to meet Arsenal and the player’s representatives next month to discuss the possibility of a transfer.





With his contract with Arsenal expiring at the end of next season, the Gunners may want to sell Szczesny in the summer to earn a fee if the goalkeeper is surplus to requirements at the club.

Napoli are interested in knowing the conditions under which the Gunners would let the goalkeeper leave and are hoping to get an idea about a deal following their meeting with the English club and the player’s representatives.



Paris Saint-Germain’s Salvatore Sirigu and Genoa’s Mattia Perin are also on Napoli’s shortlist of goalkeeping targets but Szczesny is the one they want to sign in the summer.

