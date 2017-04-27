XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/04/2017 - 22:48 BST

AC Milan Yet To Find Agreement On New Deal For Manchester United Linked Gianluigi Donnarumma

 




AC Milan and super agent Mino Raiola are yet to find common ground in negotiations over Manchester United linked Gianluigi Donnarumma’s new contract.

The 18-year-old prodigy has been AC Milan’s first choice goalkeeper for the last two seasons and is seen as one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in European football at the moment.




With his contract set to expire next year, AC Milan are desperate to keep hold of the young talent and have been trying to agree a new deal with his agent, Raiola, over the last few months.

However, there is still a distance between his agent’s demands and AC Milan’s offer as according to Calcio Mercato, the Rossoneri’s current wage offer stands at around €3m to €3.5m, but Raiola wants a contract worth another €1m.
 


The Italian super agent is also looking at Donnarumma’s future prospects as AC Milan have been a waning force in Italian football over the last few years.  

However, armed with new Chinese investment the Rossoneri are looking to convince the player that he should continue at the club as they will be on the up soon.

Despite Raiola’s influence, the young goalkeeper’s personal will is also expected to play a key role and the Rossoneri are confident that they will be able to convince their academy product to continue at the San Siro.

Clubs such as Manchester United are keeping a close watch on proceedings in Milan as they could be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer if David de Gea leaves; he has again been linked with Real Madrid.
 