Arsenal and Spurs Boosted As Target’s Contract Talks Stall

Sampdoria have hit a brick wall in their attempts to agree a new contract with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Patrik Schick.



The 21-year-old forward has been attracting attention of a few top clubs with his performances in Serie A this season and has already netted 12 league goals for Sampdoria.











Arriving from Sparta Prague just last summer, the Czech international has made a splash in Italian football and Sampdoria are aware of the growing interest in their forward.



Arsenal and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the forward this season with hopes of making a move for him in the future but the Serie A club are looking to tie him down to a new deal.





The club hierarchy reportedly met the player’s representatives on Wednesday to agree the terms of a new and improved contract and the club also want to raise the release clause of €25m in their star player’s contract.

It has been claimed that Sampdoria are hoping to fix the clause in the proposed new contract at €40m but according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the negotiations have stalled.



It has been suggested that the club and Schick’s representatives have failed to reach common ground with regards to the terms of a new agreement for the forward.



Sampdoria are expected to restart negotiations ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their chances of keeping hold of the striker.

