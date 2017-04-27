Bit Of A Masterclass – Christian Eriksen Praised By Spurs Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has heaped praise on team-mate Christian Eriksen, whose performance against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, according to him, was nothing less than a "masterclass".



The Belgian scored the only goal of the match as the Lilywhites came away with all three points from Selhurst Park, in the process keeping the pressure on league leaders Chelsea.











Vertonghen has seen Eriksen at close quarters over a number of years, first through his association with Ajax and then while playing for Tottenham, and insists that the Danish international has done well to establish himself as one of the best playmakers across the world.



The 30-year-old defender made particular mention of Eriksen's performances this season, impressing fans with his performances.





Giving his reaction to the performance of the former Ajax player, Vertonghen told Spurs TV: "It was a bit of masterclass.

"I've played with him now for eight or nine seasons, I've known him since he was 16, 17 and the way he has played this season, I'm very impressed.



"He's improved a lot.



"He's always been a great talent but this year he's improved a lot and he's a great playmaker even in a deeper role, so yeah he's a big man."



Eriksen has appeared 44 times for the Londoners this season, scoring 12 goals and has set up an impressive 20 more for his team-mates.

