Gabriel Jesus On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have officially confirmed their team to host Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



The Citizens head into the game on the back of an FA Cup semi-final defeat against Arsenal and need to respond, knowing that losing this evening would put them outside the top four; Manchester City currently sit in fourth spot in the Premier League.











Pep Guardiola, who is desperate for his side to be playing Champions League football next season, goes with Claudio Bravo between the sticks, while Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi form the central defensive pairing. Fernandinho and Yaya Toure sit in midfield, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane ahead.



Up top, Guardiola has Sergio Aguero, while on the bench Gabriel Jesus returns to the squad.



Also on the bench, if the former Barcelona boss needs to change things, he can call for Jesus Navas.



Manchester City Team vs Manchester United



Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Gabriel Jesus, A. Garcia

