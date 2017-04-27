Garry Monk Provides Leeds Squad Update Ahead of Norwich Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has provided an update on his squad ahead of Saturday's Championship match against Norwich City.



The Whites are aiming to bounce back quickly from last weekend's defeat away at Burton Albion, which dealt their hopes of finishing in the top six a big blow.











And Leeds will be without skipper Liam Bridcutt, Monk has revealed, however the remainder of the squad is the same as for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.



"Liam Bridcutt won’t be available, he has a soreness around his achilles", Monk told LUTV.





" Apart from that, we are as we were before Burton", he added..

Monk also explained that while Leeds still have a mathematical chance of finishing in the playoff spots they will continue to fight to do just that.



"We've been disappointed, but the message is, whilst we still have that chance, we have to fight with everything we have.



"In football, anything can happen.



"There will be a full house at Elland Road on Saturday and we want to give a good account of ourselves.



"We want to finish on our terms and see where it takes us."



Leeds visited Carrow Road earlier in the season and scored a thrilling 3-2 win over Norwich, which promises an entertaining contest on Saturday.



With two games left, Leeds sit seventh in the table and three points off sixth placed Fulham. The Cottagers have a vastly superior goal difference however.

