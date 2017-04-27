XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/04/2017 - 11:40 BST

Garry Monk Provides Leeds Squad Update Ahead of Norwich Game

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has provided an update on his squad ahead of Saturday's Championship match against Norwich City.

The Whites are aiming to bounce back quickly from last weekend's defeat away at Burton Albion, which dealt their hopes of finishing in the top six a big blow.




And Leeds will be without skipper Liam Bridcutt, Monk has revealed, however the remainder of the squad is the same as for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

"Liam Bridcutt won’t be available, he has a soreness around his achilles", Monk told LUTV.
 


"Apart from that, we are as we were before Burton", he added..

Monk also explained that while Leeds still have a mathematical chance of finishing in the playoff spots they will continue to fight to do just that.

"We've been disappointed, but the message is, whilst we still have that chance, we have to fight with everything we have.

"In football, anything can happen.

"There will be a full house at Elland Road on Saturday and we want to give a good account of ourselves.

"We want to finish on our terms and see where it takes us."

Leeds visited Carrow Road earlier in the season and scored a thrilling 3-2 win over Norwich, which promises an entertaining contest on Saturday.

With two games left, Leeds sit seventh in the table and three points off sixth placed Fulham. The Cottagers have a vastly superior goal difference however.
  