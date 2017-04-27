It Might Help Playing Celtic Again So Soon – Rangers Star Sees Positives

Follow @insidefutbol





Kenny Miller thinks it might help Rangers to face Celtic once again on Saturday, just six days after his side’s loss to the Bhoys last weekend.



The Gers, who will take on Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox on Saturday, lost 2-0 to their arch-rivals in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last Sunday.











Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair on either side of the half-time break at Hampden handed Rangers their fourth Old Firm derby defeat in all competitions in the present campaign.



And Miller feels it might be beneficial for his side to play Celtic once again in such a short space of time as the defeat in the Scottish Cup semi-final will be fresh in the mind of the Rangers players.





The striker, who explained that Rangers put in a much improved performance in the second half against Celtic at Hampden, called on his side to be more competitive at Ibrox at the weekend.

“People were asking if it helps playing them again so quickly”, Miller said on Rangers TV.



“At first I thought it didn’t really matter but having thought about it, it maybe does help us as this game is fresh in the mind.



“In the second half, for as much as we never played that great either, we were better, and we still created chances and had a threat.



“We still had good opportunities to score and get ourselves back into the game.



“There are definitely things we can look at, negative and positive, and make sure we’re better and more competitive.”



The only time Rangers managed to avoid defeat against Celtic this season was when the Light Blues drew 1-1 with the Hoops at Parkhead last month.

