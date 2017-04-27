Mentally Norwich Could Be Yearning For Beach Says Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has raised the possibility of Norwich City already mentally being desperate to be on the beach when they face the Whites at Elland Road this Saturday.



Garry Monk's men are up against it in their bid to make the playoffs in the Championship after losing 2-1 away at lowly Burton Albion last weekend.











Leeds are eyeing collecting six points from their last two games, with Norwich first up. And Jansson says he is unsure of the Canaries' mentality given they cannot reach the playoffs this season.



Jansson, who admitted Leeds have not discussed Norwich yet, was quick to note though that he is expecting a tough game.





" We're going to have a discussion about Norwich tomorrow because we haven't talked so much about them yet, but we know they are a good team", Jansson said at a press conference.

"I don't know their mentality now because they can't reach the playoffs and maybe want to go on vacation, so I don't know how their mentality is.



"It's going to be a tough game, but we have to enjoy it – a full Elland Road, everything to win and nothing to lose", the defender added.



Leeds beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road in the earlier fixture between the two teams and it remains to be seen if the Canaries are gunning for revenge.



Norwich have won three of their last four in the league, with their only defeat coming at home against Fulham, a team Leeds are still hoping to leapfrog into the top six.

