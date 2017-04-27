XRegister
27/04/2017 - 15:27 BST

Not Many Would Have Bothered – Former Red Devil Hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan

 




Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber feels Henrikh Mkhitaryan deserves huge credit for putting in the extra yards and effort to win his place back in Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Armenian has netted ten goals and provided five assists in his first season in England for Manchester United but the former Dortmund playmaker struggled in his initial months.




He was hauled off at half time in the last Manchester derby at Old Trafford in October and he didn’t feature in another league game until the end of November as Mourinho insisted on getting him ready for the demands of English football.

Webber feels the Armenian deserves credit for fighting back after such a disappointing outing as he believes not many big money players would have put in that extra effort to earn their place back in the team.
 


The former Red Devil said on BBC Radio Manchester’s Red Wednesday Programme: “He went away and worked on his physicality.  

“And fair play to him because a lot of players would have come in for a lot of money and not bothered.”

Mkhitaryan is expected to start against Manchester City tonight against Manchester City after he only played ten minutes in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.
 