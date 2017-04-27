XRegister
06 October 2016

27/04/2017 - 12:36 BST

Sampdoria Scouting Supremo Warns Arsenal and Spurs Target Against Leaving Too Soon

 




Sampdoria talent spotter and academy supremo Riccardo Pecini has insisted that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Patrik Schick still needs to develop more before he is ready to leave the club.

Pecini played a key role behind the Czech Republic forward’s arrival at Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer and the 21-year-old has made a big splash in Serie A this season.




Scoring 12 league goals this term, Schick has attracted the attention of top clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham keeping a regular eye on his performances in Italy.

Pecini feels talented young players should show more patience before making a move to a big club and with regards to Schick, he believes that despite interest from top sides in Europe, the forward still has to develop further at Sampdoria.
 


The Sampdoria youth supremo was quoted as saying by Sky Italia: “Normally, I think talented kids shouldn’t change clubs too fast, but gradually grow.  

“But fortunately or unfortunately, it’s the market that decides the growth of a player.

“We believe he still needs to develop at Sampdoria.”

Sampdoria are hoping to agree a new deal with the player and are keen to raise his current release clause of €25m to €40m.

However, negotiations between the club and the forward’s representatives have reportedly stalled.
 