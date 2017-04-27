Should Have Beaten Rangers By More – Celtic Coach Reflects On Youth Cup Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic Under-20s boss Tommy McIntyre believes his side could have won by a larger margin, following their 3-0 victory over Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final on Wednesday night.



The young Bhoys dominated proceedings at Hampden and comfortably won the contest to lift the Scottish Youth Cup for the 15th time.











Skipper Sam Wardrop opened the scoring for Celtic in the 38th minute before Calvin Miller doubled the Hoops’ advantage on the brink of the half-time break.



Aidan McIlduff then scored Celtic’s third goal in the second half to end any hopes of a Rangers comeback.





And McIntyre, who explained that his side did not play as well as he would have liked, however, insisted that he feels Celtic could have scored more in the mini Glasgow derby.

“I am really delighted”, he told the club’s official site.



“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked but it is a cup final so there were a few nerves there.



“We had a good blend of experience and youth with some U17 and U18 players.



“We dominated the game. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty but it was great to see things such as the second goal which was straight off the training ground – getting over the block.



“The first goal was from a set-play, which was good, as we had done a lot of work on them.



“The longer the game went on, we grew into it and started to control the game in a more pleasing manner, dictating the play and it was more structured, and we could have scored one or two others.”



Celtic, who are second in the Development League standings, have now beaten their arch-rivals Rangers three times in all competitions in the present campaign.

