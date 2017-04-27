We Showed We’re Still Battling Chelsea For Title – Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen says that Tottenham Hotspur showed that they are still in the Premier League title race, following their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.



Spurs headed into the game at Selhurst Park seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea, who beat Southampton 4-2 on Tuesday.











But Tottenham managed to cut down Chelsea’s lead to just four points by edging out the Eagles, courtesy of Eriksen’s 78th minute strike.



And the Denmark international insisted that the win over Crystal Palace kept his side in the title picture, with five league games still left to be played in the present campaign.





“Yes, very, we showed we’re still in it”, he told Spurs TV, when asked how big was the win.

“We have to focus on ourselves and of course Chelsea have to lose some points, but this was our chance to keep going and we took it.”



Eriksen, who urged Tottenham to keep going, went on to add that the positive result at Selhurst Park will boost the north London club’s confidence for their remaining games this season.



“This result gives us a confidence boost for the last five games”, he continued.



“We have to keep going, focus on ourselves and see where it ends.”



Tottenham, who have 74 points from 33 games, will next face their arch-rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

